|
|
Jacquelyn Bryant Baird, 85, passed away September 25, 2019 in Annandale, VA. She was born in Newport News September 15, 1934.
Jackie graduated from Hilton Elementary School in 1947 and Warwick High School in 1952. She graduated from Madison College, and attended other schools, earning Teaching degrees and a CPA License. She retired from the US Department of Defense where she was employed as an Auditor.
Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Bryant Baird, Sr. and Mary Florence Rieker Baird, and a brother Thomas Bryant Baird, Jr.
She is survived by a sister, Joan Baird Hunnicutt of Burke, VA.
A graveside service will be held in Peninsula Memorial Park, Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 PM with Clark DeSorro Royal, Minister at Hilton Presbyterian Church, where Jackie attended while a Newport News resident.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019