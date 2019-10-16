Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilton Presbyterian Church
34 Main St
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Baird


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Baird Obituary
Jacquelyn Bryant Baird, 85, passed away September 25, 2019 in Annandale, VA. She was born in Newport News September 15, 1934.

Jackie graduated from Hilton Elementary School in 1947 and Warwick High School in 1952. She graduated from Madison College, and attended other schools, earning Teaching degrees and a CPA License. She retired from the US Department of Defense where she was employed as an Auditor.

Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Bryant Baird, Sr. and Mary Florence Rieker Baird, and a brother Thomas Bryant Baird, Jr.

She is survived by a sister, Joan Baird Hunnicutt of Burke, VA.

A graveside service will be held in Peninsula Memorial Park, Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 PM with Clark DeSorro Royal, Minister at Hilton Presbyterian Church, where Jackie attended while a Newport News resident.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.