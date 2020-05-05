Jacquelyn Snyder Bickhart, 92, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a short illness at her home in Williamsburg, VA surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 24, 1927 to the late Elisha B. and Kathryn J. Snyder of Phillipsburg, NJ.
Jackie graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1945 and Douglass College for Women in 1949 with a B.A. in English. She married Jack P. Bickhart, who died in 2017 after 66 years of marriage. She worked at Mack Printing in Phillipsburg, NJ as a proofreader prior to becoming a homemaker. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, knitting, needlepoint, gardening, interior design, and especially shopping. She was an excellent cook, keeping the family recipe for crab cakes a sacred family tradition. Jackie was a loving, kind, funny, gracious, generous, talented, refined and beautiful person. She will be terribly missed by those who loved her.
Jackie was an active member of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren Hospital in Phillipsburg, NJ. After moving to Williamsburg, VA she was a member of the Kingsmill Women's Club. Jackie founded the Kingsmill Choraliers, which entertains at gatherings and senior centers in the Williamsburg area.
Jackie and Jack were members of Harker's Hollow Golf Club in Harmony Township, NJ; The Pomfret Club and Northampton Country Club, both in Easton, PA; and Kingsmill Golf Club in Williamsburg, VA.
She is survived by her 2 children, David R. Bickhart (wife, Jacqueline) of Williamsburg, VA and Julie C. Bickhart of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be private under the direction of Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home, Inc. in Phillipsburg. Interment will be at Fairmount Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NJ. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.devlinfh.com .
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2020.