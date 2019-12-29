Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Jacquelyn Harding Stamper

Jacquelyn Harding Stamper Obituary
Jacquelyn H. Stamper went to be with her Lord peacefully. "Jacque" has been a Hampton resident most of her life and was the widow of Jimmie Stamper who passed in 2011.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Janeal F. Stamper of Roanoke, Jennifer E. Jennings (John) of Suffolk, James F. Stamper ((Shannon L.) of Gloucester and Jayston E. Stamper (Jessica) of Smithfield; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with their mother's wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
