Jacquelynn Walker Wiatt Jacquelynn Walker Wiatt, 89, passed away at her home in Capahosic, Virginia with her family by her side.
Jackie was born in October 1930 in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of Pearl Elizabeth Moore and George M. Walker, Sr. of Gloucester, VA. She married her high school sweetheart, Fayette Conquest Wiatt, and celebrated sixty-eight years together. She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1964 with a degree in Sociology.
Jackie was a hard-working mother and wife who was committed to her family and friends. She always encouraged her children in all their interests and endeavors. She shared her love of art with all who surrounded her, especially as a teacher of art and early childhood education. Jackie also worked as a case worker for Social Services in Matthews County, Amelia County and Charlotte County and as a real estate agent for Gloucester Realty for several years. She was a member of the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Gloucester Courthouse and of the Walter Reed Garden Club. She enjoyed creating unique arrangements and spending time in her garden. Several of her arrangements garnered awards and highest honors at local garden shows.
Jackie was a talented artist who continually mastered her craft throughout her life. As an artist, Jackie worked with a variety of mediums, including sculpture, water color, acrylics as well as multimodal compositions. Best known for her paintings, she captured the beauty of local landscapes, idyllic scenes on the marsh, and the full expression of abstract thoughts and feelings as only she could. Jackie also illustrated children's books written by her beloved sister-in-law and local author, Roberta Wiatt. Roberta and Jackie's first book, When Daffodils Ran Free, has a become a staple of Gloucester County's annual Daffodil Festival.
Jackie will be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law, Roberta Wiatt of Gloucester, Nancy Wiatt Dimitry (Don) of Madison, N.J., and Virginia R. Walker of Gloucester, her six children, Linda M. Spratt (Steve), Patricia Fay Wiatt (Martha), R. Mark Wiatt (Cynthia), Martha Josephine Wiatt Whaley (Doug), Matthew Conquest Wiatt (Susan), Elizabeth "Lauri" Moore (Jim), and her nephews Martin Walker and Hunter Scott Walker. She will also be fondly remembered by her eleven grandchildren, Dawn, Jennifer, Ricky, Kevin, James, Kadee, Barbara, Taliaferro, Tyler, Aaron, Jaeger, and their spouses and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, Va. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Bellamy United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, PO Box 581, Gloucester, VA 23061 or Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester,?VA?23061.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 28, 2019