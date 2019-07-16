Dr. Jag Jeet Singh passed away in Yorktown, Virginia, on July 10, 2019, at the age of 93 years. He had been a resident of Virginia since 1962. Dr. Singh was born in Punjab, India, on May 20, 1926. He was educated in India and UK where he obtained a Ph. D. degree in Nuclear Physics from Liverpool University in 1956. He moved to the USA as a US Atomic Energy Commission Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Kansas. Thereafter, he moved to the College of William and Mary as a Physics Professor. Two years after his tenure at W&M, he joined NASA Langley Research Center in 1964 as a Senior Research Scientist and retired from there as Associate Chief of the Experimental Testing Technology Division in October 1998. He conducted/supervised research in diverse areas of aerospace sciences while also serving as the Agency Resource in the discipline of Atomic/Molecular/Nuclear Spectroscopies, Condensed Matter Physics, and Polymer Science. He was designated as Distinguished Research Scientist at Langley on December 15, 1991.



He has published 200 Research Papers/Reports and developed/implemented technologies for the successful operation of Viking Lander cameras and spectrometers; developed/verified models for the high toxicity of aerosols emitted from high speed aircraft; developed several nuclear technologies for monitoring structural integrity of critical aerospace structures and developed sensitive gauges for mixed phase fuels.



He has received numerous awards for his meritorious technical contributions, including the NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievements Medal and several NASA Technology Transfer Leadership Awards, and has been elected to the prestigious grade of "FELLOW" of the major scientific societies of the world (IOP; APS; AAAS; AIAA) by his peers.



Dr. Singh created enduring friendships and touched many lives. He was fond of trekking, truly loved nature and its wild. His exceptional inquisitiveness, optimism, passion for learning, and solid willpower led to forging a special direction in life. He will be sadly missed.



Dr. Singh is survived by one brother, a sister-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 16, 2019