Home

POWERED BY

Services
Liberty Baptist Church
1021 Big Bethel Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1021 Big Bethel Rd.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Jones


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jake Jones Obituary
Jake Jones, born on December 28, 1932 in Rome, GA, passed away on November 15, 2019. He served in the US Army from 1951-1966, serving variously in communications, as a cook, a medic, and an aircraft mechanic, exiting the service as a SSgt. He continued to work as an Aircraft Mechanic for the US Air Force, US Air Express and Piedmont Airlines. He retired in 2002. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Jake loved traveling and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jake was a dedicated teaser and flirt whose exuberant personality lit up any room he entered.

Jake was most proud of his family which included his loving wife of 12+ years Betty Jo Jones; his children, Sharron Pearson, Jerold Jones Jr., Stephen Spivey and wife Debora, Gloria Stombach, Barbara Morgan and husband Mike, Fredericka Cottrill and husband Clyde, Douglas Hall and wife Kimberly, Brenda Kresse and husband John; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Memorial Celebration of his life, with military honors, will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd., Hampton.

In lieu of flowers please donate online to the .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -