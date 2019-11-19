|
|
Jake Jones, born on December 28, 1932 in Rome, GA, passed away on November 15, 2019. He served in the US Army from 1951-1966, serving variously in communications, as a cook, a medic, and an aircraft mechanic, exiting the service as a SSgt. He continued to work as an Aircraft Mechanic for the US Air Force, US Air Express and Piedmont Airlines. He retired in 2002. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Jake loved traveling and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jake was a dedicated teaser and flirt whose exuberant personality lit up any room he entered.
Jake was most proud of his family which included his loving wife of 12+ years Betty Jo Jones; his children, Sharron Pearson, Jerold Jones Jr., Stephen Spivey and wife Debora, Gloria Stombach, Barbara Morgan and husband Mike, Fredericka Cottrill and husband Clyde, Douglas Hall and wife Kimberly, Brenda Kresse and husband John; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Celebration of his life, with military honors, will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd., Hampton.
In lieu of flowers please donate online to the .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2019