Jake Legare, Jr, 82, passed away on November 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Also known as "Bubba Jake", he was born on December 15, 1937 in Hollywood, SC to the late Janie Blake and Jake Legare. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. The family will receive guests following the service. Please go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com for a full obituary.