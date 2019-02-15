|
Jamerson Kendall Alexander AKA "Jamie", son of Hardy and Sharon E. Alexander, closed his eyes one last time to rest early Thursday, February 7, 2019. The family extends an invitation to those who knew him and/ or the family to join in his celebration of life. A viewing will be held 1:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. Viewing will also be held two hours prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. to noon. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Jamerson Kendall Alexander will be held noon Satuday, February 16, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, VA 23666. Interment will immediately follow the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666. The family of the late Mr. Jamerson Kendall Alexander has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019