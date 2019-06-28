|
James Bauer, age 58, of Barhamsville, VA passed away on Saturday June 15. He was surrounded by his devoted family during this most difficult time. He is survived by his mother Phyllis Bauer, brothers Joseph and Timothy Bauer, sisters Lou Heck, Tina Crawford, Wendy Crossley, and Patricia Walker, as well as many nephews and nieces. James was well known and liked in the community and will be missed by all of those who knew him. A Celebration of his life will be hosted by his family at the home of Tim Bauer on Saturday June 29 at 2pm.
Published in Daily Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019