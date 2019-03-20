James Arthur Johnson transitioned peacefully at home, on March 13, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born in Whaleyville, VA, July 2, 1925 to Junius and Margaret Johnson. The Johnsons moved to Hampton, VA, while he was very young. He attended Phoenix High School and should have graduated, but instead chose to lie about his age, so he could enlist in the Navy where he served two years. After returning home, he attended Hampton Institute, was commissioned and served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He was a postman in Hampton for over 40 years. After his retirement from the Post Office, he was a substitute teacher in the school systems of Hampton and Newport News. Mr. Johnson was very active in his church and served in many capacities. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He loved volunteering with the ROTC cadets at Hampton University until he was 80.Mr. Johnson was a member of the Peninsula Track Club and later, as a volunteer. His hobbies also included reading and bowling.Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Evelyn Johnson and Theophilus Johnson; daughter, Constance G. Garcia; survived by his beloved wife, Katherine; brother, Lonnie; daughters, Joylette and Katherine; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home followed by a wake service from 5 to 7 p.m. Mr. Johnson will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary