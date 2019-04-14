|
|
James A. Johnson, 83, of 9 Freeman Drive, Poquoson, passed away on 9 April 2019. He was a native of Waterloo, NY and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, VA.Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Magdalene McCabe Johnson; sisters Gladys Andre and Rose Benoit; brother, William Johnson, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sonia Jones Johnson; sons Matthew J. and Andrew P. Johnson (Jennifer); sister, Emma Johnson Lerkins (Roger); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Kellie and Alyssa as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends. Full obituary and condolences available at claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019