Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Church
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James A Johnson Obituary
James A. Johnson, 83, of 9 Freeman Drive, Poquoson, passed away on 9 April 2019. He was a native of Waterloo, NY and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, VA.Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Magdalene McCabe Johnson; sisters Gladys Andre and Rose Benoit; brother, William Johnson, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sonia Jones Johnson; sons Matthew J. and Andrew P. Johnson (Jennifer); sister, Emma Johnson Lerkins (Roger); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Kellie and Alyssa as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends. Full obituary and condolences available at claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now