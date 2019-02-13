James A. Koumbas, Jimmy, as he was known to all his friends, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He began his journey 82 years ago in a small village in Sparta Greece. In 1955 at 18 years old he arrived in Newport News with a suitcase and very little in his pockets. The youngest of 8 children, the family hoped and prayed he would have a better life in America after experiencing the horrors of WWII and the Greek Civil War as a child. With the help of his future Father-in-law Gus Mageras and Brother-in-law Sam Mageras, he learned the art of cooking at the U.S. Restaurant Downtown Newport News. Later moving to the Gourmet Inn, the family continued to serve peninsula residents the finest foods with pride and highest of standards. Branching out in 1968, Jimmy began operating a small eatery on the then bustling Newport New waterfront The Terminal Restaurant. His hard work and long hours led to success until 1974 when a fire destroyed the establishment. An amazing place that served home-style meals to C&O officials, Horne Brothers Shipyard workers , USN sailors, merchant sailors from around the world and many more. That year saw the opening of the Bull's Head Steak House with his Brother-in-law Bill Georges in the fast growing Denbigh area. There the family's famous steak marinade and unique Greek Salad Dressing were to become favorites among their customers until his retirement in 1998. In the over 40 years in the restaurant business, he never strayed from the values he learned all those years ago… quality, value, and pride in all you do. He turned to helping the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans as many were his customers and wanted to give back. Cooking for them at functions and even at the annual picnic for those at the Veterans hospital was special to him. He too wanted to give time to his Church and worked tirelessly to help the Annual Greek Festival continue to be one of the areas finest events.He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Voula and his son Stacey. His is survived by his son Dino Koumbas of Hampton his companion Cathy Nichols of Newport News,, his sisters Georgia Pappas of New York, Maria Bakolias of Montreal Canada and Brother Stratis Koumbarakos of Athens Greece, and an wonderful extended family whose love and support is un-measurable. A Trisagion service will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends afterwards until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Rev. George Chioros, on Friday, February 15 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Constantine & Helene Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary