WILLIAMS, James Albert, 91, of Urbanna passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center, Richmond. Born in Revis. He is predeceased by his parents Edmond Clarence and Florence Fitchett Williams, six sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, June Kennard Williams; son, James Albert Williams, Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Crabtree, (Mark); granddaughters, Sarah Jorgensen, (Ryan), Chesapeake, and Virginia Crabtree, Atlanta, Ga.; 2 great grandchildren, Carter Grace and Barrett Jorgensen. Jimmie was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the Navy in Panama. Upon returning home he continued to serve others by becoming a member of the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Dept. where he is an honorary member. He was manager of the Rappanna Theatre in Urbanna which was a major fund raiser for the fire dept. He was a charter member of the former Central Middlesex Volunteer Rescue Squad which is now Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad. An active member of Urbanna Baptist Church where he has served as deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and Sunday school superintendent. He was treasurer of Mid-Tidewater Baptist Association, 1997-2009. He was a member of Urbanna Lodge #83 for 66 years, serving as secretary for over 30 years; also a member of Urbanna Chapter Royal Arch Masons. He served Urbanna Town Council as Mayor July 1972-June 1980, Council member January 1984-June 1984, Mayor July 1984-June 1990. Jimmie was Oyster Festival Grand Marshall 2001. Jimmie and June were Grand Marshalls Urbanna Hometown Christmas Parade 2014. He loved being on the water, whether fishing or boat riding on Smith Mountain Lake. He also loved to work and had a successful career in the wholesale food business. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, October 12 at 3 pm in Urbanna Baptist Church with visitation at 2 pm. Interment will be at Hermitage Baptist Church, Church View. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Box 98, Deltaville, Va. 23043; Middlesex Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 71, Urbanna, Va. 23175; or Urbanna Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 416, Urbanna, Va. 23175. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019