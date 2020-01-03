|
Mr. James A. (June Bug) Woodley Jr. age 66 of Newport News, VA transitioned on Thurs. Dec. 26, 2019. The public viewing will be held on Fri. Jan. 3, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News 23607. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Sat. at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, VA. Rev. Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr. officiating. Interment held at Green Lawn Memorial Park. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020