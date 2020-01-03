Home

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
James A. Woodley Jr. Obituary
Mr. James A. (June Bug) Woodley Jr. age 66 of Newport News, VA transitioned on Thurs. Dec. 26, 2019. The public viewing will be held on Fri. Jan. 3, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News 23607. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Sat. at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, VA. Rev. Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr. officiating. Interment held at Green Lawn Memorial Park. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020
