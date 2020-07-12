1/1
James A. Workman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Workman, 80, of Newport News went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Elkins, WV on December 19, 1939 to the late Fletcher and Freeda Workman. He graduated from Cowen High School in 1959 and started his career as a shipbuilder shortly thereafter. James married the love of his life, Rosalea Barnett on June 9, 1962. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. One of his greatest pleasures was serving and working at his church, Tabernacle Baptist in Newport News. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, old cars and country music. James could build just about anything and spent time over the years building things not only at home, but also for neighbors and the church. James retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as an Electrical Foreman after 46 years of service in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Beulah, Phyllis, Hilda and brother Eddie. James leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 58 years, Rosalea Workman of Newport News; one daughter, Connie Beth (Nathan) Bray of Chesapeake; three brothers, Tom Workman of Thomasville, GA, Jerry (Arlene) Workman of Yorktown, Sonny (Ann) Workman of Charles Town, WV; sister, Nancy (Ronnie) Collins of Ft. Meyers, FL; and many nieces, nephews, close friends and his very special dog, Murphy.

Special thanks to the nursing staff at Mary Immaculate Hospital who cared for James in his final days.

Memorial donations, in memory of James A. Workman, may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Newport News or the Alzheimer's Association.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing at the graveside will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing will be sadly missed by all. May God bless and comfort you his family at this time.



Anita & Charles campbell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved