James A. Workman, 80, of Newport News went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Elkins, WV on December 19, 1939 to the late Fletcher and Freeda Workman. He graduated from Cowen High School in 1959 and started his career as a shipbuilder shortly thereafter. James married the love of his life, Rosalea Barnett on June 9, 1962. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. One of his greatest pleasures was serving and working at his church, Tabernacle Baptist in Newport News. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, old cars and country music. James could build just about anything and spent time over the years building things not only at home, but also for neighbors and the church. James retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as an Electrical Foreman after 46 years of service in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Beulah, Phyllis, Hilda and brother Eddie. James leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 58 years, Rosalea Workman of Newport News; one daughter, Connie Beth (Nathan) Bray of Chesapeake; three brothers, Tom Workman of Thomasville, GA, Jerry (Arlene) Workman of Yorktown, Sonny (Ann) Workman of Charles Town, WV; sister, Nancy (Ronnie) Collins of Ft. Meyers, FL; and many nieces, nephews, close friends and his very special dog, Murphy.
Special thanks to the nursing staff at Mary Immaculate Hospital who cared for James in his final days.
Memorial donations, in memory of James A. Workman, may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Newport News or the Alzheimer's Association
.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing at the graveside will be required.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.