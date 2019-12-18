Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
For more information about
James Turlington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert Turlington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Albert Turlington Obituary
James Albert Turlington, Jr., 74, "Jim" passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Newport News, he worked at several local auto dealers but retired as a manager of the body shop at POMOCO. He also served 6 years in the Army National Guard.

Jim is survived by his children and their spouses, Lori Rudisill (Mike), Scott Turlington (Tonya), Norrie Windham (Scott), Jeremy Turlington (Michele) and Evan Turlington (Don); sisters and their husbands, Nora Paschall (Wayne) and Lucy Collins (Don); grandchildren, Trevor, Tyler, Sarah, Lindsay, Grace, Lauren, Ryan, Isabella, Andrew and Jackson and great-grandson, Cason.

As Jim was a lifelong peninsula resident, he met many people over the years and easily befriended many of them. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A service to celebrate James' life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -