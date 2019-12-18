|
James Albert Turlington, Jr., 74, "Jim" passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Newport News, he worked at several local auto dealers but retired as a manager of the body shop at POMOCO. He also served 6 years in the Army National Guard.
Jim is survived by his children and their spouses, Lori Rudisill (Mike), Scott Turlington (Tonya), Norrie Windham (Scott), Jeremy Turlington (Michele) and Evan Turlington (Don); sisters and their husbands, Nora Paschall (Wayne) and Lucy Collins (Don); grandchildren, Trevor, Tyler, Sarah, Lindsay, Grace, Lauren, Ryan, Isabella, Andrew and Jackson and great-grandson, Cason.
As Jim was a lifelong peninsula resident, he met many people over the years and easily befriended many of them. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A service to celebrate James' life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019