Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
James Allan Manseau Obituary
James Allan Manseau, III, 34, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Fullerton, CA, he has been a Peninsula resident since 1991, where he was an electrician for Newport News Shipbuilding. James graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 2003 and from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in 2016.James was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah L. Henning. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Jennifer A. Greene, Shannon Miller, Janet Henning, Jordan Manseau, Deidra Henning, Kyle Henning and Brianna Henning; step-father, Kurt A. Henning, father, James A. Manseau, Jr., step-mother Martha Manseau, and his nephews and niece.A celebration of James' life will be from 6-8:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019
