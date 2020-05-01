James Allen Foster, of Mathews, VA, transitioned from Earth to Glory on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Riverside Convalescent Center in Mathews, Virginia. James was born on July 5, 1927 to the late Phillip Foster, Sr. and Rosie W. Foster of Cardinal. At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Zion Baptist Church in Cardinal, VA.



He was preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Ruff, Polly Torres, Rev. Sarah McShaw, Robert Foster, Linda Mitchell and Sarah Lee; and a grandson, Steven Hobley. Left to cherish his memory and legacy are his loving wife of 47 years, Clemmie B. Foster: children: Cynthia Hobley, Janice Burgess, James Foster, Sean Foster (Tracy), Alexis Foster (Onyette), and Shanell Wilkins; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers: Phillip Foster, Jr., Rev. John Foster (Pearl), William Foster (Monika), Frank Foster (Sonya), sisters: Anna Lee Monterio and Barbara Foster; devoted nephew, Roy Carey (Maria); adopted daughter, Prophetess Lolita Morgan (Roger); brother-in-law, Sterling Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family will receive friends during a viewing on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home. A private graveside service will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Poplar Woods Cemetery, Cardinal.



Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store