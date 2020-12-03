1/1
James Allen Lee Jones
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Allen Lee Jones passed away suddenly on November 30, 2020. Born on October 9,1949 in Hampton, VA to William Allen Jones and Minnie Elizabeth Jones (both deceased). He was a retiree from the City of Hampton School System. He had a passion for drawing, collecting basketball/football cards and was a master at fixing anything.

He is survived by his wife Lucy M. Jones, two daughters: Stephanie D. Mason (Kevin) of Hampton, VA, and Melissa Jones-Wilson (Derek) of Newport News, VA. He has four grandchildren: Tara D. Kirk (Wayne) of Chesapeake, VA, Taraka D. Mason-Fields of Hampton, VA, Deshaun and Tayshaun Wilson of Newport News, VA, two great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

Brothers/Sisters: Pastor Willie Jones (Barbara) of Newport News, VA, Cheryl L. Jones of Suffolk, VA, Linda M. Mines of Hampton, VA, Lisa R. Jones (deceased), Landy Jones of Louisville, KY, Randolph Jones (Denise) of Norfolk, VA, and Naomi T. Willis (Joseph) of Alexandria, VA. And a host of nieces, nephews and other close family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11 am - 4 pm at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home 251W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved