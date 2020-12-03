James Allen Lee Jones passed away suddenly on November 30, 2020. Born on October 9,1949 in Hampton, VA to William Allen Jones and Minnie Elizabeth Jones (both deceased). He was a retiree from the City of Hampton School System. He had a passion for drawing, collecting basketball/football cards and was a master at fixing anything.He is survived by his wife Lucy M. Jones, two daughters: Stephanie D. Mason (Kevin) of Hampton, VA, and Melissa Jones-Wilson (Derek) of Newport News, VA. He has four grandchildren: Tara D. Kirk (Wayne) of Chesapeake, VA, Taraka D. Mason-Fields of Hampton, VA, Deshaun and Tayshaun Wilson of Newport News, VA, two great grandsons and one great granddaughter.Brothers/Sisters: Pastor Willie Jones (Barbara) of Newport News, VA, Cheryl L. Jones of Suffolk, VA, Linda M. Mines of Hampton, VA, Lisa R. Jones (deceased), Landy Jones of Louisville, KY, Randolph Jones (Denise) of Norfolk, VA, and Naomi T. Willis (Joseph) of Alexandria, VA. And a host of nieces, nephews and other close family and friends.A viewing will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11 am - 4 pm at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home 251W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.