James Allen Phelps, Sr., age 57, a native of Hayes, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center July 14, 2019. Jimmy was a dispatcher with Lucky Dog Transportation. Parents, Thomas Sidney Phelps, Sr. and Ada Bridges Phelps preceded him in death. He is survived by four sons, James Allen Phelps, Jr. (Cindy), Shaun Michael Phelps (Christina), their mother Selena, John Anthony Phelps (Megan), Jeffrey Austin Phelps (McKenzie) their mother, C. Ann Carey-Phelps, brother, Calvin Phelps, sister, Teresa Phelps, aunt Alice J. Eanes, eight grandchildren and companion Becky Haywood. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Bill West will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home and burial, will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019