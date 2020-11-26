James A. Sellers of McDonough, GA, formerly of Newport News, VA, born December 7, 1935 in Florence, SC went home to be with the Lord with his daughter Bettina by his side Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:20pm.
James is preceded in passing by his mother Jannie R. Sellers, father Samuel A. Sellers, sisters, Joyce Taylor, and Jannie Walker, granddaughter Alishia Sellers, and long-time companion Ola Young.
James leaves to cherish his memory six children: Deidre Sellers, Jahdoe Sellers, Kip Sellers, Nicole Sellers, Mark Sellers, and Bettina Sellers, six grandchildren: Leslie Sellers, Kenneth Sellers, Cliffton Sellers, Alexis Sellers, Bettiqua Sellers, Douglas Branham III; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Also left to cherish his memory are former wife/friend Dolores Sellers, sister, Frances Manley, brothers, Clarence Sellers Sr., Orlando Sellers Sr. (Cathy), Ronnie Sellers (Jean), and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St., Newport News, VA 23607, it will also be live streamed on Cooke Brothers website www.cookebros.com
.