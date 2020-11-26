1/1
James Allen Sellers
1935 - 2020
James A. Sellers of McDonough, GA, formerly of Newport News, VA, born December 7, 1935 in Florence, SC went home to be with the Lord with his daughter Bettina by his side Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:20pm.

James is preceded in passing by his mother Jannie R. Sellers, father Samuel A. Sellers, sisters, Joyce Taylor, and Jannie Walker, granddaughter Alishia Sellers, and long-time companion Ola Young.

James leaves to cherish his memory six children: Deidre Sellers, Jahdoe Sellers, Kip Sellers, Nicole Sellers, Mark Sellers, and Bettina Sellers, six grandchildren: Leslie Sellers, Kenneth Sellers, Cliffton Sellers, Alexis Sellers, Bettiqua Sellers, Douglas Branham III; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Also left to cherish his memory are former wife/friend Dolores Sellers, sister, Frances Manley, brothers, Clarence Sellers Sr., Orlando Sellers Sr. (Cathy), Ronnie Sellers (Jean), and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St., Newport News, VA 23607, it will also be live streamed on Cooke Brothers website www.cookebros.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

3 entries
November 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lucille James Small
Family
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lucille James Small
November 24, 2020
From all the family of General and Louise James, we share in the earthly journey of first cousin, James Allen Sellers..

General James Sr. children
Bernard James
Family
