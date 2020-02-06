|
|
James "Frank" Alvis Farmer Jr., 77, widower of Beverly D. Farmer, passed away January 29, 2020. He has been a resident of Hampton since 1980, where he worked as an electrician. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church
Frank is survived by his son, D. Jason Farmer and five siblings.
Frank's life will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church by Pastor Tommy Davidson.
To read the full obituary, please visit Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions at www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020