Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
For more information about
James Farmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alvis Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alvis Farmer Obituary
James "Frank" Alvis Farmer Jr., 77, widower of Beverly D. Farmer, passed away January 29, 2020. He has been a resident of Hampton since 1980, where he worked as an electrician. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church

Frank is survived by his son, D. Jason Farmer and five siblings.

Frank's life will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church by Pastor Tommy Davidson.

To read the full obituary, please visit Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions at www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -