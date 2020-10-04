1/1
James B. Denton
James Denton, age 95, went home to His Lord, September 30, 2020; after a courageous battle with pneumonia.He served his country bravely in the Army during WWII in the Pacific battle.Born in Tarboro, NC, James came to the peninsula in 1951 and was employed by the shipyard where he retired after 30 years.James was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved serving as an usher and on the building and grounds committees.

He was married to his loving wife Carolyn for 70 wonderful years. They were blessed with two sons; Rev. James Denton,Jr. (Angie) and Michael Denton, two grandsons, five great grandchildren, and special family: Mark, Leslie, and Emily.

A celebration of life will be at Liberty Baptist Church on October 5, 2020.Visitation will be from 10:30-11:00am and services will follow at 11:00 in the chapel. Parking is in parking lot B.The burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, on October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Building Fund or a charity of your choice.

Please leave condolences at wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
