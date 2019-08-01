|
James Boyce "Big Jim" Edwards, a native of Newport News, Virginia passed away on July 30, 2019. He was born November 8, 1929 in Newport News. He was the son of the late Dennis and Cornelia Edwards and brother of Cornelia Edwards Wells. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Herring "Betty" Edwards and his son James Burton "Jimmy" Edwards. He is survived by his daughters Beth Waite and her husband Steve, Louise Newcomer and her husband David and his daughter in law Ellen Edwards, wife of his son Jimmy, who predeceased him in 2009. He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Big Jim graduated from secondary school at Admiral Farragut Academy. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated from Temple University. In 1953 he married Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Herring. After serving his country in the Navy he and Betty moved back to Newport News where they lived their entire lives. Big Jim joined his father in business at the Edwards Company where he enjoyed a lifelong career. He was a long standing member of First Baptist Church, The Newport News Lions Club and The James River Country Club. Big Jim enjoyed long distance bike rides with his friend Billie Millner, telling a good joke and talking to whomever would listen. He found joy in his family and work. Big Jim was a resident of the Warwick Forest Retirement Community. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Monticello House at The Gardens of Warwick Forest and Medi Home Health and Hospice who supported Big Jim and the family through this difficult time. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019