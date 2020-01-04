Home

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church of Atlanta
Lt. Colonel Ret. James B. Parham


1942 - 2019
Lt. Colonel Ret. James B. Parham Obituary
Lt. Colonel Ret. James B. Parham of Stone Mountain, GA was born in Chattanooga TN on December 6, 1942 to James W. and Pearl McGhee Parham, both deceased. He attended Saratoga Springs High School, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Dr. Parham lived a life of leadership, mentoring and global education. His career began as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Army where he served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and was ROTC Commander at Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio. Following his honorable discharge with distinction, Parham was degreed with a doctorate in business administration from University of Michigan.

A professor and Dean of Business at several colleges including University of Pittsburgh, Hampton University, and Troy State University. Parham was dedicated to graduate education and most noticeably support of students of HBCU's.

He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Parham was also a certified landscape architect and master gardener.

Dr. Parham is survived by his wife Loretta O'Brien-Parham; sons Scott, Trace, and Quantrell Parham, step-sons Perry and Aaron O'Brien, and daughter Francia Parham Greer and brother-in-law Cleve Randle, several great grandchildren, grandchildren and cousins. He is predeceased by several aunts, uncles and step-daughter Leah L. O'Brien.

Parham passed on December 30, 2019 at home among family members. A cremation memorial service will be held at 11am, January 10th at the Friendship Baptist Church of Atlanta GA.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Atlanta University Center Woodruff Library, Archives Research Center, 111 Brawley Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30314.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
