CMS James Bernard "Jim" Rose, a 46 year resident of Hampton, died March 6, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. For the past five months, Jim was under the loving care of his daughter Lauren and her husband Bob.Jim was born September 23, 1929 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to John and Irene (Leco) Rose. Chief Rose served in the USAF 27 years and was the recipient of the Bronze Star and many commendations. During his career, he earned his Jump Master wings, spending nine years as an AF liaison with the 82nd Airborne Division, US Army. Jim received his BA degree from St. Leo University, graduating magna cum laude. After military life, Jim was employed by the USPS and DIS as a special agent. Jim's retirement years were spent traveling and playing golf with "the boys" at LAFB Golf Course. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Claire (Konarski) Rose, four children John Rose, Daytona Beach, FL, Dr. Barbara Rose, Alexandria, VA, Lauren (Rose) Clark (Robert), Redington Beach, FL, James "Jay" Rose (Beth), Peachtree City, GA, seven grandchildren Kristen (Clark) Clapper (Benjamin), Mandeville, LA, Kelly (Rose) Peronti (Domenick), Peachtree City, GA, Kathryn (Clark) Vosburgh (Clifford), Fort Walton Beach, FL, Sean Rose, Washington D.C., (James) Patrick, Mackenzie, and Alexandra "Allie" Rose, Peachtree City, GA, nine great-grandchildren Kathryn "Kate", Mary Rose, Julia, and Claire Clapper, Vada and Luca Peronti, Maxwell, Zakary, and Isaac Vosburgh.Catholic services and burial at Arlington National Cemetery are pending. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019