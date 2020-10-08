1/1
James Blair Gardner IV
1956 - 2020
James Blair Gardner IV will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, and father. He passed away September 27, 2020, at his home in Gloucester, Virginia. Jim was born in Danville, Virginia on December 14, 1956 to the late Hazel Vivian McGuire Counts and James Blair Gardner III. After graduating from Tabb High School, Jim studied Civil Engineering at Virginia Tech and in Blacksburg is where he met the love of his life and wife, Michelle. Together they had two sons, Ronald and Michael. Jim dedicated his career to ensuring the structural safety of US Navy vessels with JJ McMullen, Northrop Grumman, and NAVSEA. His colleagues remember him for his passion, dedication, and frank, funny quips. Jim cherished time spent hunting and fishing, spending quality time at the Outer Banks, and traveling. No one who met him can forget his love of good music, laughter, a home-cooked Southern meal, and the Hokies. In addition to his parents, stepfather Paul M. Counts Jr., and Sister Jo Ann preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Michelle, his two sons Michael and Ronnie, his siblings Jeff, Chris, and Linda, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A waterside memorial gathering will be held at 2:00 pm on October 18th, 2020 in Gloucester County. Friends and family who wish to celebrate Jim's life are invited to attend and share stories. For more details about attending, please contact JBG4.memorial@gmail.com. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be given to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. The family of James Blair Gardner IV wishes to thank the family, friends and neighbors who have shown their support and love during this time. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gloucester County
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
