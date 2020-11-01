Jimmy... a life long friend. We started out in Kindergarten at St. Bridget's together along with his very best friend Harry Morrow and a handful of others that also matriculated to Benedictine. There he developed several more long lasting friendships. He was instrumental in setting up the blind date for me with my wife Linda of 50 years and of course he was one of our groomsmen. She always enjoyed his humorous and flirtatious nature and will miss him as much as I do. Rest in peace old friend.

Doug Schepker

Friend