Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevants Funeral Home
Portsmouth, VA
James C. Bell, Jr. passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Jan 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, 6 children (Michelle, Karen, Brian, Michael, David, Kevin), 15 grandchildren (Brittany, Sierra, Nathan, Ryan, Shelby, Keily, Jarod, Briana, Brandon, Rylee, Selena, Jade, Alaina, Peyton, and Brayden), and 1 great grandchild (Callie). He is also survived by his mother Mable, 2 brothers Leon and Tom, and his sister Pat. Viewing is set for Tuesday Jan 21, from 7-8pm. The funeral will be held at Sturtevants Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Va. on Wednesday Jan 22, at 11am. Full obituary please visit www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 20, 2020
