James C. Hill of Hayes passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. James was a graduate of Gloucester High School, Class of 2002 and attended Old Dominion University; while at ODU, James was initiated into the Zeta Iota Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. A real Pike, he embodied the S.L.A.G. motto as a scholar, leader, athlete, and gentleman, who served as the Chapter's Sergeant at Arms and was a vital member of the President's Cup-winning flag football team. James was a treasured member of the Chapter and a faithful Brother to all. After attending ODU, he developed a passion for serving others as a paramedic. In recent years he was employed by Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue as well as Riverside Health System Centers for Sleep Medicine. As a boy, James would often accompany his father, Samuel on the local rivers and the Chesapeake Bay as a commercial waterman. Being around the water would be a lifelong passion for James in addition to following UVA Sports, the Redskins and the Atlanta Braves. Father, Samuel Hill, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his son, Wyatt, Mother, Gale Hill, two sisters, Shannon Dishman (Barron), Catherine Hill (Ron). James also enjoyed very close connections with all of his Hill and Campbell family members. The family would like to thank the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad in addition to local law enforcement for their assistance during this difficult time. Please consider memorial contributions in his memory to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared on our webpage www.hoggfh.com Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
