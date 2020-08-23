Born October 15, 1947 in Jacksonville Florida. Jim tragically passed on August 20, 2020. He was the only child of James B. Foley and Dorothy E. Foley. He grew up in Sanford FL. Jim graduated from Seminole High School and continued his education at FSU. He graduated from FSU with a BS in Animal Science and Agriculture. He attended veterinary school at Auburn University and graduated in 1977 with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. He relocated to VA to accept a position at the Animal Medical Care Center, Yorktown VA where he worked for over 25 years making lifelong friendships. Late in his career, he became a relief veterinarian working at clinics throughout Virginia. Most recently working at Mercury Animal Hospital, HPT, VA. In 1988, he married Sandra M Drummond settling in Poquoson, Va. His daughter, Jessica Caitlin Foley was born in 1990. Together the family spent quality time in OBX NC enjoying sun, surf and the rugged beauty of the area. Family recently relocated to Manakin-Sabot VA, to be close to their daughter. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and extended family in Toronto Canada with whom he spent many memorable summers during his youth. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Jessica Caitlin whom he dearly loved; His Aunt Betty Lint & cousins in Canada; and devoted Chihuahua's Gazoo & Pepsi. Due to the current COVID pandemic there will be no public viewing or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Jims memory please consider a donation to an animal welfare organization or local SPCA of your choosing.



