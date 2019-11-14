Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Clinton "Jimbooie" Davis


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Clinton "Jimbooie" Davis Obituary
James Clinton Davis entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2019. He was born on May 16th, 1961 in Newport News, Virginia and he was a graduate of Menchville High School. James was the youngest of 8 children. Jimbooie as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a manager at Rite Aid, previously known as Revco, for 42 years.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Dorothy Davis, and his brother, Timothy Davis. He leaves to cherish his memories his brothers Fernando Davis (Angela), Melvin Davis (Rocel), Anthony Davis (Andrea); his sisters Regina Holden, Teresa Perry, Jacqueline Dixon and his sister-in-law Linda Davis, and a host of nieces and nephews. James was a great friend and was kind to everyone that he knew. He had the biggest heart and he never stopped giving.

On Sunday, November 17, 2019 a viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 18th at 12:00pm at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -