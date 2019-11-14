|
James Clinton Davis entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2019. He was born on May 16th, 1961 in Newport News, Virginia and he was a graduate of Menchville High School. James was the youngest of 8 children. Jimbooie as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a manager at Rite Aid, previously known as Revco, for 42 years.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Dorothy Davis, and his brother, Timothy Davis. He leaves to cherish his memories his brothers Fernando Davis (Angela), Melvin Davis (Rocel), Anthony Davis (Andrea); his sisters Regina Holden, Teresa Perry, Jacqueline Dixon and his sister-in-law Linda Davis, and a host of nieces and nephews. James was a great friend and was kind to everyone that he knew. He had the biggest heart and he never stopped giving.
On Sunday, November 17, 2019 a viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 18th at 12:00pm at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019