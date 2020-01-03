|
James Cornelius Bialk, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was a native of Milwaukee, WI and has been a resident of Hampton for 57 years. James retired after 43 years with the Newport News Shipyard as an Engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of the American bowling congress and bowled in national bowling tournaments for 25 years.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Dorothy M. Bialk. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley M. Bialk; two sons, Stanley J. "Joey" Bialk (Jennifer) and Norman A. Bialk (Tammy); five grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, James, Wesley, Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Roman; brother, Robert "Bob" Bialk (Karen); sister, Jackie Krueger.
The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton. A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020