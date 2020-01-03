Home

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
James Cornelius Bialk, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was a native of Milwaukee, WI and has been a resident of Hampton for 57 years. James retired after 43 years with the Newport News Shipyard as an Engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of the American bowling congress and bowled in national bowling tournaments for 25 years.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Dorothy M. Bialk. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley M. Bialk; two sons, Stanley J. "Joey" Bialk (Jennifer) and Norman A. Bialk (Tammy); five grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, James, Wesley, Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Roman; brother, Robert "Bob" Bialk (Karen); sister, Jackie Krueger.

The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton. A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020
