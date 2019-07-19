James "Jimmy" D. Roberts Sr. passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family whom he loved immensely. He is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 56 years. He will be dearly missed by his five children- Kim Buyer (Terry) of Keene, NH, James "Jay" D. Roberts, Jr. (Gina) of Yorktown, Michele Sinclair (Luke) of Hampton, Jill Teixeira (Tex) of Greenfield, WI, and Shari Stilley (Bryan) of Newport News. He leaves behind thirteen grandchildren Lindsey and Christie Buyer, Jake and Gracie Roberts, Lauren Beverly (Chris), Tyler (Carly) and Kelly Sinclair, Tommy, Justin, Emily and Mason Teixeira, and Weston and Caroline Stilley; and two great grandchildren Kaleigh and Matthew Sinclair as well as a host of other family and friends.



Jimmy was born in Sanford, FL January 25, 1940 but moved to Hampton at the age of three. He has been a life-long resident of Hampton graduating from Hampton High School class of 1958. He was active in both the church and community. As a member of St Mark's United Methodist Church in Hampton he served breakfast to the homeless, helped with the Men's breakfasts and did whatever the church or its members needed. He was a very active member of the Lions Club for many years. Jim was the owner of Wythe House Furniture and after a brief retirement reopened as Roberts Furniture in 1997 with his son. His faith and love of Christ was displayed in everything he did. He was an avid gardener and a devoted family man. His family will miss his humor, sound advice, and his loving and supportive demeanor. There was nothing that he would not do for anyone, especially his family and friends. The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-7:30pm. There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Hampton at 2:30pm followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Hampton, or any . Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019