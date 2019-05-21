James "Jimmie" Call, 90, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He retired from C&O/CSX as a Master Electrician after 42 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Was a member and deacon of Deer Park Baptist Church for 22 years.Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Hazel Lewis Call, daughters Dani Jo Colley (George) and Elizabeth Al-Kareh, (Chady), step children Renee Bostic (Johnny), Fredrick Sanderson, Jr. and Michael Scott Sanderson and sister Mary Lou Call. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.Jimmie was born in Swords Creek, VA and moved to Warwick County in 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents James L. and Mary V. Call. Jimmie was the 5th child of eight and six of his seven siblings preceded him in death.Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Peninsula Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be on Wednesday 11:00 AM at Deer Park Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Randy Fields and followed by interment at 3:00 PM at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church, 826 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23606. Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary