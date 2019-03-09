James Daniel Lewis was born on May 23, 1923 to the late Daniel & Eva Ransome Lewis (parents) in Bertie County, NC; he departed this life into eternal rest on March 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Mr. Lewis (alias Mr. FIX-IT) enlisted in the US Army at the age of 19 in 1941, a WWII veteran. Mr. Lewis was a Native American of the Meherrin Nation Tribe recognized by the state of North Carolina. He was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church (NZBC) serving the Diaconate ministry and several choirs. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Ruby of 38 years; his four younger siblings Vernear, Dorothy, Virginia, and Phillip; and his daughters Inez L. Simmons and Carolynne V. Merritt.Forever and lovingly remembered, he is survived by his wife Lottie V. Merritt-Lewis of 27 years; and children Daniel W. Lewis (Paula), Vernita L Ellis (Vernon), Armelia L. Bell, Melba L. Sanders, Deborah Merritt Ham (Mike), Paul Merritt (Cheryl), Jane Rolle (Maxwell), Jerome Merritt, Gloria Merritt Robertson (Michael), Harvey Simmons (son in-law); 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A full obituary can be accessed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com; online condolences may be shared there as well. The family will hold a visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home of Williamsburg. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at NZBC, 3991 Longhill Rd. Williamsburg, officiated by Dr. Robert A. Whitehead, Sr., Pastor. Repast to follow in the NZBC J.H. Moody Fellowship Hall. Depart NZBC at 1:45pm for Interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary