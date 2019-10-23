Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
James David Rowe Obituary
James David Rowe, 75, answered the Master's call on October 29, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA. David was a pioneering engineer who traveled the world as a problem solver. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

David is survived by his brothers, Lawrence and Marcellus; sisters, Sarah and Ella Mae; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Rowe may be viewed on Thursday, October 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Whiting's Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
