James David Rowe, 75, answered the Master's call on October 29, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA. David was a pioneering engineer who traveled the world as a problem solver. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
David is survived by his brothers, Lawrence and Marcellus; sisters, Sarah and Ella Mae; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Rowe may be viewed on Thursday, October 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Whiting's Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019