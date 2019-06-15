James Donald West



James "Donald" West, 72, passed peacefully on June 12, 2019, with family by his side. Donald was a native of Guinea who was a passionate waterman for most of his life and Captain of his beloved boat "Lady Diane." He also served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Naval Weapon Station, Yorktown.



His legacy lives on through his wife of 49 years, Diane M. West; his children, Kristy Champion (David), Jeni Bonniville (Jeremy), and Matthew West (Melissa). He was the proud Paw Paw to Makayla, Kyndall and Dalayni Champion, Trevor, Jaqueline, Tanner and Westin Bonniville and Kaitlyn "Cupcake" West; and brothers, William "Bruce" West, Richard "Dickey" West and David "Dukey" West; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as, many "adopted" family members whom Donald and Diane lovingly influenced.



Funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Entombment will be at Windsor Gardens Mausoleum with military honors. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 16th from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



In memory of Donald memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 58, P. O. Box 58, Gloucester, VA 23061, or the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, P. O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061.



