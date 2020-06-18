James Douglas "Doug" Eacho, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Eacho and his sister, Suzanne Marriott. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dianne Eacho; sons, Jim Eacho (Susan) and Jeff Eacho (Caroline); grandchildren, Tyler (Schyler), Allison (Chad), Nathalie (Josh) and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Grayden and Mason.
Doug was a kind and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Wes Taylor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/.
Doug was a kind and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Wes Taylor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.