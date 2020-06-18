James Douglas "Doug" Eacho
James Douglas "Doug" Eacho, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Eacho and his sister, Suzanne Marriott. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dianne Eacho; sons, Jim Eacho (Susan) and Jeff Eacho (Caroline); grandchildren, Tyler (Schyler), Allison (Chad), Nathalie (Josh) and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Grayden and Mason.

Doug was a kind and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Wes Taylor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
