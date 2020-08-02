Jim Bradberry passed away July 25, 2020, having triumphantly attained the age of 80. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and a 1965 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law. Following law school, he served in the Army's Judge Advocate General Corps in New York and Germany, and later as a prosecutor in the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney's office. He then worked in private practice on the Peninsula until 1991, when he was appointed as a Magistrate Judge to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. After his retirement in 2010, he made several wonderful trips to Ireland with friends and family. He was an avid reader.
Jim was a long-serving member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Newport News, where he served as Lay Reader and on the Vestry, including several terms as Warden. He was active in many ministries at the parish, diocesan and national church levels. He helped organize and support Camp Chanco in Surry, and was one of the founders of Camp Wakonda, a summer camp for kids and families infected with or affected by HIV/AIDS. His work with Camp Wakonda continued for 14 years until 2009.
He was predeceased by Elaine, his wife of 53 years. He is survived by his two children and their families: son Sean, Darlene, Ben and Catherine; and daughter Casey, Joey, Austin and Hannah, as well as a host of friends, locally and across the country. The Bradberry family extends their sincere thanks to Monique, Tomas, and Sheila, whose care and dedication allowed Jim to continue to lead life as he desired after he was unable to do so on his own. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and appreciated people. Jim will be missed for his generosity, words of wisdom, and legendary quick wit.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank or the Wounded Warrior Project
.