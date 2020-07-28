James E. Darden began his journey on March 5th, 1921 in Nansemond County, now Franklin, Virginia. He was the youngest child of fourteen children born to Naomi Milteer and Thomas Darden. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and all of his siblings.



Armed with a high school education from the public school system in rural Virginia, he was never out of work, nor without a secondary hustle. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock during World War II. Afterwards, working at the Alcohol, Beverage and Tobacco Board of Virginia, he retired as the Manager of his District, starting as a clerk on Jefferson Avenue, east end.



Possessed with an entrepreneurial spirit all of his life, James held multiple commercial drivers' licenses, owned a dump truck for hauling, served as a waiter at the Chamberlain Hotel and other venues, did store security and drove a taxi cab. He partnered with Porter's Cabs in Newport News as an owner-operator for 40 years. Although he did stop driving, he didn't officially retire from Porters until the age of 93.



Mr. Darden met and married his wife, a beautiful young elementary school teacher from North Carolina. To this union there was one child. They were rarely separated in the 62 years they were together. They were a good couple, weathering the trials of life with integrity and much grace. They joined Third Baptist Church under Reverend Gladden in the early sixties and were faithful members until death. He served the community through church in various capacities during his tenure, including food service, the choir, ushering, and more.



He loved the Lord, crabbing, fishing, big water, helping, always helping, gardening, pinochle and bridge parties, traveling, cooking and exploring new restaurants. Dinner companions can attest to his love for raw oysters, clams, and mussels. He visited all 50 of the United States and over 25 countries overseas.



He did much and saw more. He had a good run, a long run, a healthy run and a run well lived. But…Mr. James E. Darden, known and loved by many, is still… gone too soon.



Viewing is scheduled at Third Baptist Church Thursday from 4 to 6pm. All Covid restrictions will be met.



Graveside service will be held Friday at 11.30 at Hampton Memorial Gardens



Arrangements for Services are being handled by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home in Hudgins Va.



