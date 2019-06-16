James E. "Red" Gillikin



In the early morning hours of June 13, 2019, Red slipped the heavy bonds of this earth for a peaceful, heavenly home above. He was born in December, 1928, at home, in Otway, NC. He was the first child of James E. and Emma C. Gillikin. In 1938, the family moved to Seaford, VA. From 10 years old onward, Red attended school in York County and graduated from Poquoson High School in 1946. After High School, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, he wanted to FLY.



In August 1948 Red and his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Shackelford were married and went on to have a 65 year, fruitful, loving partnership, until Jeanie's untimely death in 2014. Red and Jeanie gave 30 years of military service to the United States of America.They were both among the many patriotic youth of World War II. Serving their country was a duty and honor they bore proudly.



Red was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. He is survived by his son Gary Steven of Poquoson, Va, daughter Susan Powell (Pete) Lenes of Gulfport, MS, two grandchildren: Chad Lenes of Austin, TX and Sean Lenes of Phoenix, AZ, one great granddaughter, Saylor Lenes of Long Beach, MS, two brothers, Alex Bradley(Beverly) of Poquoson, VA and Darrell Lee. Red also leaves behind a sister-in-law Ann Foeste-Elderege of Atlanta, GA along with several nieces, nephews and an extended family of Masons and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia (Jeanie), his parents and four of his siblings, Eli, Pauline, Catherine and Peggy.



All final arrangements will be private and limited to immediate family.



Gary and Susan request that any expressions of condolence, respect or grief be made as contributions in Red and Jeanie's names: to the Messick Cemetery Association or to Trinity Methodist Church, both of Poquoson, VA. Condolences to claytorrollins.com



