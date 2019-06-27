Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hampton
229 North King Street
Hampton, VA
James E. Hinton Sr.

James E. Hinton Sr. Obituary
James E. Hinton, Sr., 89, of Hampton, VA, departed this life on June 23, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother Fannie Hinton and one brother Dallas Hinton both of New York, N.Y. and his wife Dorothy Hinton of Hampton, VA. Born in New York, he was a decorated Korean War Army Veteran who retired from civil service employment at the Ft. Eustis Army Base after 32 years of service. He is survived by a daughter Deborah Turner of Hampton, VA and sons James Hinton, Jr. (Avis) of Chesapeake, VA and Isaiah Turner of Hampton, VA.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. July 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King Street, Hampton, VA. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Sunday June 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019
