1/1
James E. Jenkins
James E. Jenkins "Jimmy" (88) died peacefully in his Yorktown home surrounded by family on Thursday November 19, 2020. He was born in Foxhill to the late Susie L. Jenkins. At age 18 he served in the National Guard for 10 years, and continued his career working for Newport News Shipbuilding for 38 years.

Jimmy was proceeded in death by his wife Helen Hill. He is survived by a son, Jack Jenkins (Fran), Daughter, Holly Jenkins Boone (David), granddaughter, Kelley Boone, stepson, Donnie Nettles, stepdaughter, Tori Hill Bailey, and special friend, Shirley McMahone.

Jack and Holly would like to give special thank you to David Boone, for always providing their father with friendship, kindness, loyalty, and love. They would also like to thank their mother, Jean Glenn, for the endless care of their father. They would also like to thank Dr. Brady and his staff for the care and support of Jimmy. His family will be hosting a private memorial.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
November 24, 2020
Russ and I are so very sorry for your loss. He was blessed to have such a loving family and all of you were blessed to have him. Sending you prayers of peace and comfort.
Phyllis Wellbrock
Friend
