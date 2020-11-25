James E. Jenkins "Jimmy" (88) died peacefully in his Yorktown home surrounded by family on Thursday November 19, 2020. He was born in Foxhill to the late Susie L. Jenkins. At age 18 he served in the National Guard for 10 years, and continued his career working for Newport News Shipbuilding for 38 years.



Jimmy was proceeded in death by his wife Helen Hill. He is survived by a son, Jack Jenkins (Fran), Daughter, Holly Jenkins Boone (David), granddaughter, Kelley Boone, stepson, Donnie Nettles, stepdaughter, Tori Hill Bailey, and special friend, Shirley McMahone.



Jack and Holly would like to give special thank you to David Boone, for always providing their father with friendship, kindness, loyalty, and love. They would also like to thank their mother, Jean Glenn, for the endless care of their father. They would also like to thank Dr. Brady and his staff for the care and support of Jimmy. His family will be hosting a private memorial.



Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2020.