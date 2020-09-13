James Edward Lindsay, 65, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Maryland on December 8, 1954 to the late William Junior Lindsay and Tomiko Morimoto Lindsay. James graduated from Denbigh High School and later from the NNS and DD Co Apprentice School. Upon completion he then worked for Litton Industries in Pascaguola, MS. He dedicated over 39 years to the now Huntingon Ingalls, before retiring in March of 2019. Following retirement, he moved to Acworth, GA to be closer to family. James is survived by his daughter, Jessica Lindsay of Atlanta, GA; his son Christopher Lindsay of Moss Point, MS; his sister, Phillis Renehan of Holly, MI; his brother, Richard Lindsay of Newport News; and seven grandchildren. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a future date.



