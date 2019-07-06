James Edward Rowe, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1926 and raised in Achilles, VA, and resided in Newport News, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Sally Rowe; his wife of 52 years, Greta Davies Rowe; son James E. Rowe II; brothers Benny and Charles; and sister Marjorie Kitter. Jim is survived by daughters Beth Chapman of Newport News, VA; Yvette Bass (Terry) of Hampton, VA; Yvonne Cowley (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; son Chris Rowe (Betty) of Goshen, VA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was a Navy veteran and retired from Thompson Ford, where he received numerous awards. From an early age, Dad enjoyed playing his guitar and singing with friends. He will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, infectious laugh, and love of family.



A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on July 6, 2019