James E. "Turk" Thomas, Sr., age 79 of Newport News, Virginia entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born to the late Ollie and Emma Thomas on June 17, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Davis Thomas, sons Olander and Tony Thomas, brother William Thomas (Dolores) and grandson Jamar Thomas. He is survived by daughter Mautrice Peeden (Albert), son James E. Thomas Jr., sister Willie Mae Hunt (Willie), brother Columbus Thomas (Gwendolyn) and host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Viewing will be
held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020