Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Turk" Thomas Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Turk" Thomas Sr. Obituary
James E. "Turk" Thomas, Sr., age 79 of Newport News, Virginia entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born to the late Ollie and Emma Thomas on June 17, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Davis Thomas, sons Olander and Tony Thomas, brother William Thomas (Dolores) and grandson Jamar Thomas. He is survived by daughter Mautrice Peeden (Albert), son James E. Thomas Jr., sister Willie Mae Hunt (Willie), brother Columbus Thomas (Gwendolyn) and host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Viewing will be

held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -