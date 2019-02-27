James Earl Waldroup, age 82, of Greeneville, TN, passed away, Saturday, February 23, 2019, peacefully at his home. He retired from the Newport News, Virginia Shipyard in 1999, after 38 years. He and his wife moved to Greeneville in 2000. He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church and an ordained deacon in Pine Chapel Baptist Church in Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Jessie Waldroup of North Carolina; a son, Russell Waldroup of Virginia; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Glenn Kirkpatrick, Opaline and Roy Woody all of North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Geneva Roberts of Virginia; and sister-in-law, Stella Waldroup.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay Ramsey Waldroup, Greeneville; daughter, Stephanie Waldroup of Norfolk, Virginia; a special friend, Rebecca Ross of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers and sister-in-law, Ray and Shirley Waldroup, J. D. Waldroup; and special friend Joy of Florida; several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Dr. D. Patel and all his staff at Amedisy's Hospice. There will be no formal visitation. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Greenelawn Memory Gardens, Greeneville, TN. Pallbearers will be members of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.The family requests donations be made to Towering Oaks Baptist Church Building Fund, 1985 Buckingham Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745.Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary