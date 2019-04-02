|
Age 96, died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A world renowned expert on Religious Liberty and Church-State issues, member of the World Council of Churches, National Council of Churches, he was also a major figure in the Baptist circles. He was a professor at Baylor University in Waco, TX where he founded the J. M. Dawson Center for Church-State studies in 1959, wrote and edited the Journal of Church and State. He was also the Executive Director of the Baptist Joint Committee from 1972 to 1980 when he returned to Baylor. Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Alma McKenzie Wood. Also a devoted father to his son, James E. Wood, III, many family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 2pm, at Olive Branch Cemetery in the City Park of Portsmouth, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019