James Edgar Smith, Jr., 76, of Hampton, VA passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Born June 23, 1943 in Washington D.C., he was the eldest son of the late James Edgar Smith, Sr. and Annie E. Smith. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Lucretia Erin Smith. James enlisted in the United States Air Force March 24, 1964. Master Sergeant James E. Smith, Jr., a Vietnam veteran, served twenty years in the Air Force, retiring in 1984 from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. He served a second career as a supply technician for the Department of Navy, retiring again in 2009. James was an active member of Ivy Baptist Church in Newport News, VA for over 30 years, having served in the Ushers Ministry as its president and long standing member, as well as Chairman of the Ivy Baptist Homecoming Committee. An active Freemason, James was most recently affiliated with Landmark Masonic Lodge #14, Harem Grand Lodge of Virginia, and Patron Faith Chapter #2.
He will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 53 years, Rev. Dr. Maxine M. Smith; daughter, LTC (R) Jamette A. Blue (Gregory) and son, Brigadier General James M. Smith (Catrina); his brother, Reginald W. Smith, Maryland; four grandchildren Justine A. Blue, James M. Smith II, Janelle A. Blue and Jalen M. Smith; one niece, Regine W. Smith and one nephew, Rendell McCree (Veronica) and great nephew and niece, Ramon W. Smith and Rhyan McCree; sisters-in-law, Earlene Williams, New York; Catherine Haynes (Leo), Oklahoma, and Patricia Mabry, Maryland. He will be truly missed by a host of other loving family members, and all who knew and loved him.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, 757-723-4117. The celebration of life will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11a.m., Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Ave, Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019